IBM Australia Just Got A New Boss

IBM Australia MD Kerry Purcell. Image: Supplied.

IBM just named Kerry Purcell as managing director of its Australia and New Zealand operations.

Purcell replaces Jeffrey Rhoda as MD. Rhoda has been at the company for more than 35 years and was appointed acting General Manager following the retirement of Andrew Stevens in August 2014.

Purcell has been the managing partner of IBM global business services in Japan for more than three years.

During his time in that position he worked with a number of cities, government and environmental agencies to help with the reconstruction of the Tohoku Region after the 2011 Tsunami.

“I feel very privileged and excited to be appointed the IBM lead for Australia and New Zealand,” Purcell said. “It’s clear that both Australia and New Zealand are undergoing rapid change as the forces of cloud, mobile, social and analytics transform industries.”

“Locally we are executing a strong strategy that will meet this pace of change for our clients, and deliver the higher value solutions and services they need to grow and adapt their businesses. IBM continues to make significant investments locally that better enable our clients to take advantage of these market shifts.”

Before joining IBM Purcell was Xchanging’s APAC head and GM of banking and finance at Telstra.

