IBM And SAP Make Nice With New Cloud Computing Agreement

We briefly wondered if there was bad blood between IT giants IBM (IBM) and SAP (SAP).



Last month, SAP co-CEO Leo Apotheker lashed out at consulting firms, and named IBM specifically as someplace where there might be people who “have no clue.” Over the next few weeks, we saw SAP draw closer to IBM services rival EDS (HPQ), and IBM draw closer to SAP rival Lawson.

But it seems all’s well now. The two companies issued a statement today, heralding a new partnership allowing SAP software to run on IBM’s private clouds.

That’s good for both companies — boths organisations share too many customers to be working at cross-purposes.

In a joint demonstration at CeBIT and SAP previewed a technology that enables the live migration of SAP applications across remote IBM POWER6 systems via cloud computing…

In this technology demonstration, IBM and SAP show how users can run enterprise applications in the cloud, in particular demonstrating the migration of workloads across physical servers and across data centres.

