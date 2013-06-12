We Can't Stop Watching This Spanish Nightclub Video Which Employs Every 80's Advertising Cliche Possible

Amnesia is a nightclub on Ibiza, Spain, an island famed for its colossal seasonal techno clubs. (It also has some of the most beautiful unspoiled beaches in the Mediterranean).



Amnesia will open for the season on June 15 and is promoting that fact with this bizarre — and hilarious — launch video that employs every 1980s advertising cliche ever seen. Big hair? Dancing zombies? Arcade video animation? Acid washed denim jackets? Hot pink trimmed everything?

It’s all knowingly done, of course — there’s a reveal at the end. But still, kudos to ad agency Limon Estudios. Perfectly executed.

