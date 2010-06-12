Spain Is Surging After A Little Confidence Injection From The Government

Spain’s IBEX 35 is surging on the back of even more bank mergers and a government show of strength.



Overnight, two of Spain’s biggest banks, Caja Madrid and Bancaja, announced their intention to combine utilising the government’s support measures. Spain’s government also denied requesting support from the EU over its debt situation.

Now check out the IBEX 35, which is surging, up 3.70%.

Santander is following right along too, up 4.44%.

Now check out Spain’s latest sovereign debt pitch >

