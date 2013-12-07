Apple's New Technology Will Make Going To The Apple Store Less Of A Pain

Johannes Simon/Getty Images iBeacons will make it much easier for you to pick up the new iPhone.

The AP reportsthat Apple has activated its new technology iBeacon for every Apple Store in the U.S.

Incorporated into the Apple Store app, the new feature is a low powered Bluetooth transmitter that was introduced along with iOS 7, the new operating system for iPhones and iPads.

iBeacon is similar to GPS, and provides a variety of services to customers trying to navigate the Apple Store. Its goal is to give a tailored retail experience for customers that will hopefully help deal with the incredibly long lines that emerge around product releases.

This is how it works.

Once you enter and Apple Store, the app will enter “In-Store Mode,” according to The Verge.

If you need an upgrade for your phone, the app will scan your iCloud account and alert you to that when you stroll past a table displaying these smartphones. Once the process is completed, the program can tell you how much money you can get for your current device. After placing an order in case the phone you want is not in stock, iBeacon takes it one step further and helps you keep track of the shipment. iBeacon can also tell you what products are available in a specific store.

Other retailers have tested this tech already like Macy’s did for their Black Friday sale. iBeacon could be tremendously beneficial to Apple since it can provides accurate insight into customer buying habits. This can help these brick and mortar shops gauge customer behaviour and offer a better experience.

