IBD/TIPP Poll: Obama Expands His Lead Over Mitt Romney To 3 Points

President Barack Obama gained another point in the Investors Business Daily/TIPP tracking poll, and he now leads Republican nominee Mitt Romney by 3 points.Obama now sits at 47.3 per cent ( up 0.8 per cent from yesterday), while Romney is at 44.3 per cent ( down 0.2 per cent), giving the president a full 3-point advantage.



In other tracking poll news, there was stagnation in the morning Rasmussen poll, while Obama gained in the daily Gallup tracking poll this afternoon.

