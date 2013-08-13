Romanian Player Pulverizes A Shot Out Of Midair For The First Great Soccer Goal Of The Season

Tony Manfred
Romanian soccer goal shotYouTube

The first great soccer goal of the 2013-14 season comes from Romania, where Iasmin Latovlevici of Steaua Bucuresti scored on an incredible volley in his team’s 1-1 draw against Dinamo Tbilisi.

After a Dinamo defender cleared away a corner with a header, Latovlevici ran onto the ball on a dead sprint and fired it into the back of the net.

The goalie had no chance:

