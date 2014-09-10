The First Game Available On Apple Watch Is For Arm Wrestling

The first game has just been announced for the new Apple Watch — and it’s an arm wrestling game.

iArm Wrestle Champs is already available for Android and iPhone — but it seems like the makers are hoping that it will be better suited to a device already on your arm. The game will make use of the accelerometer on your watch to gauge your ability to arm wrestle with friends.

According to the tech site Polygon, the game will be available for all wearable devices on Android and iOS in the second quarter of 2015.

The game, developed by Flying Tiger Entertainment, takes traditional arm wrestling and uses the watch’s accelerometer to add exaggerated and animated commentary, along with a boxing bell at the end of the “wrestle.” It makes you feel like you have an audience.

Flying Tiger entertainment has released a slew of other games, including Air Raid Plus and Toy Raid.

Here’s a video for iArm Wrestle Champs below. (Warning: there’s some strong language).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

