Huge Feud Erupts After Banking Power Couple Rips A 2-Year Old Puppy Away From A Co-Worker

Leslye Jordan-Whittaker and her husband, Ian, are taking a feud over dog ownership to a startling level.It sounds like it all began when Ian Whittaker worked with Victoria Huxter at Liberum Capital and he asked her to take care of his dog, Bella, 18 months ago. Then, sometime within those 18 months, Whittaker asked for Bella back, but Huxter held onto him.



So the City (London’s Wall Street) couple hired a firm of pet detectives to steal the 2-year old black lab. The detectives then ambushed Bella’s dog walker who “walks with a stick” in a park as she was taking him for a walk.

But Huxter fought back, filing a complaint saying that she had been Bella’s owner for the past 18 months. The judge agreed that she had a strong case and the couple was ordered to return the dog to Huxster today.

Huxter claims that her co-worker gave her the dog. She says the Jordan-Whittakers’ dog Bella, a 2-year old Labrador Retriever, was too much work for the busy couple. Their senior banking jobs — Leslye has a senior banking job as a director of equity sales at Deutsche Bank and Ian works is the head of European equity research at Liberum Capital, a British bank — left them with little time to care for Bella, and so Ian asked Huxter, his former co-worker at Liberum Capital, to take him.It might not say anything about whom Liberum Capital is siding with, but for what it’s worth, Huxter no longer works at Liberum, as of January 2011, she works at Oriel Securities in equity sales.

The couple isn’t talking, which isn’t surprising given their jobs at banking firms that reprimand employees for speaking to the press, but the detective who stole the dog told the dogwalker, “[I have] proof Bella was stolen.”

Bella apparently has one of the computer chips that tracks dogs (like a car’s hijack system).

Making all of this stranger, the dog-napping incident was filmed for an upcoming Channel 4 documentary.

