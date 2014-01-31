Ian Thorpe's Manager Denies Reports Thorpe Was In Rehab For Depression And Alcohol Abuse

Former Australian Olympic Swimmer Ian Thorpe watches on during day one of the 2013 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 14, 2013 in Melbourne. Getty Images

Ian Thorpe’s recent hospitalisation was not for depression and alcohol abuse but rather for a shoulder operation, according to the former Olympic swimmer’s manager.

Reports that the 31-year-old was in rehab circled the media today but The ABC has reported his manager confirmed the shoulder operation and is now out of hospital, on the mend.

Rumours follow Thorpe’s autobiography, released last year, in which he said he had struggled with depression and alcohol abuse.

The 31-year-old, who has been living in Switzerland for 18 months, has previously spoken of constant pain from an old back injury.

The ABC has more.

