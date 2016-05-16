Ian Thorpe is now cleaning pools - even if it's just in a funny ad for a telco

Ian Thorpe is one of the greatest Australian Olympians in history.

The “Thorpedo” won five Olympic gold medals, an Australia record, dominating the 2000 and 2004 summer games. He won 11 world championships.

As it turns out, he’s also a comedian.

Teaming up with Optus to promote the telco’s deals for small business, Thorpe announces that he has taken the next step in his career and started a pool cleaning business.

In the ad, Thorpe introduces his new venture “Thorpedo Pool Cleaning” and conducts a tour of his office, showing off his “special water” where he broke his first world record and drawer of gold medals and petty cash.

He says the decision was a “natural progression” for him because he has a “sixth sense” after having spent so much time in the water.

Yahoo7 has ad in full below.

Yahoo7 has more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.