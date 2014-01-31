Ian Thorpe Has Checked Into Rehab For Depression And Alcohol Abuse

Former Australian Olympic Swimmer Ian Thorpe watches on during day one of the 2013 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 14, 2013 in Melbourne. Getty Images

Australian Olympic swimming legend Ian Thorpe has checked into a rehabilitation clinic seeking treatment for alcohol abuse and depression.

Media reports say the five-time Olympic gold medalist, who had been living in Switzerland and returned to Australia over Christmas, has struggled after his 2012 London comeback.

In an autobiography released last year Thorpe said he had struggled with depression during his storied career, and used alcohol to cope.

“Not even my family is aware that I’ve spent a lot of my life battling what I can only describe as crippling depression,” he wrote.

A friend of Thorpe’s said the former champion was admitted to hospital on Wednesday night after he “slipped and hurt himself at home”.

