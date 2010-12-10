Nomura's Chief Global Strategist Says Stocks Are About To Boom

Ian Scott, chief global and European strategist at Nomura, spoke to CNBC this morning about the opportunity in equities in 2011. He sees stocks going much higher, and explains why.



1:10 Companies, in this next faze of the recovery, will re-invest if they can. Lots of companies with cash and confidence.

2:25 The private sector needs to step in and start spending for the global economy to thrive, with the public sector on the wane. There are surveys that suggest U.S. and Japanese companies are intending to invest in new technologies.

3:18 The catalyst is unknown; but investors are responding well to M&A activity, both to the buyer and the acquired. Investors will also start to like CapEx too.

4:15 (Barclays analyst says we’re bullish too) The threat is that the fortress mentality prevails. We need to see a shift from fixed income to equities. We’ve been waiting for a while for that, but it’s starting to happen on the retail side.

5:25 When valuations are at there lows, they’re there for a reason. The rally in equities does not mean companies are not still well priced. The financing is there.

Check out Nomura’s 2011 preductions here >





