A key Apple Music exec is leaving the company

Apple Music executive Ian Rogers is leaving the company, the Financial Times reports.

Formerly CEO of Beats Music, Rogers joined Apple last year when it acquired his company for $US3 billion (£1.9 billion). Since then he has led the development of Beats 1, hiring former BBC presenter Radio 1 presenter Zane Lowe as the face of the new project.

Rogers is leaving just two months after Apple’s online radio station officially launched.

According to the Financial Times report, Rogers’ colleagues were caught off guard by the news of his sudden departure. People familiar with the matter told the publication that he is leaving Apple to work for a European company in a completely unrelated industry.

It’s a pretty surprising move because Rogers has been in the same industry for some time. He was also at Yahoo Music, going on to become vice president and general manager until he left the company in 2008. He went to TopSpin Media for four years until he joined Beats Music as CEO in 2013.

Apple confirmed Rogers’ departure to the Financial Times. We’ve reached out to the company for comment and will update this article with any response.

NOW WATCH: There is a secret US government airline that flies out of commercial airports



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.