Beats' Subscription Music Guru Will Now Run iTunes Radio At Apple

Getty Images/Ethan Miller From left to right: will.i.am, Beats president Luke Wood, Beats CEO Ian Rogers, and Dr. Dre

iTunes Radio is getting an infusion of talent in the form of Ian Rogers, the Beats Music CEO who has been chosen to lead the group, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Apple announced Friday it had closed the Beats acquisition with an update on its website.

In addition to Rogers, Apple will also gain Beats co-founders Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre as employees.

“Beats cofounders Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre have created beautiful products that have helped millions of people deepen their connection to music,” Apple said on their website. “We’re delighted to be working with the team to elevate that experience even further.”

Rogers, who came to Beats from Yahoo, will run both iTunes Radio and Beats’ subscription music service in his new role. (Beats Music, which launched early this year, is a lot like Spotify.) While iTunes Radio is free and ad-supported, Beats Music costs $US10 a month.

Not all Beats employees are as fortunate as Rogers, however. News broke yesterday that Apple has begun laying off Beats employees it considers redundant.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.