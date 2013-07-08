Ian Narev And Craig Dunn Went To The Rugby Together On Saturday Night

James O’Connor of the Wallabies kicks the ball upfield during the International Test match between the Australian Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at ANZ Stadium on July 6, 2013.

Photo:

The chief executives of two of Australia’s biggest finance companies were at the rugby together on Saturday night.

According to the AFR, AMP boss Craig Dunn was a guest of The Commonwealth Bank, and was in the box with Ian Narev.

CBA institutional boss Ian Saines and former wallaby-turned-banker David Giffin were also there.

The Wallabies lost to the British and Irish Lions 16 to 41 on Saturday night.

