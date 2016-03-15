'It's only t..s and dragons': Actor Ian McShane tells 'Game of Thrones' fans to 'get a life'

After letting out some details about his character in the next season of “Game of Thrones” — a danger for a show about which the slightest wink or nod will become worldwide news — 73-year-old British actor Ian McShane had some choice words for the fans who are mad at him for revealing alleged spoilers.

“You say the slightest thing and the internet goes ape,” he told the Telegraph. “I was accused of giving the plot away, but I just think get a f—ing life. It’s only tits and dragons.”

This is on the heels of McShane telling Pop Goes the News that (spoiler coming, get ready) the character he plays in “Game of Thrones” season six is a priest who’s “responsible for bringing somebody back that you think you’re never going to see again.”

Our money is on The Hound.

McShane, who is best known for his gruff characters like on the HBO show “Deadwood,” or more recently in “John Wick,” went on to tell the Telegraph another detail about his character.

(Alert: another spoiler ahead.)

“I wasn’t sure whether I could commit [to the role],” he said, “but then they said it would only be for one episode, so I said, ‘So that means I must die at the end of it. Great, I’m in.'”

So if you’ve gotten this far, you now know McShane is in season six of “Game of Thrones,” he plays a priest for one episode, and in it he resurrects a character we never thought we’d see again.

Probably time for HBO to stop having McShane do press.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.