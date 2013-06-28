Peter Jackson Posts Sad Picture Of Ian McKellen's Last Day Filming On 'The Hobbit' Sequel Set

Sir Ian McKellen just wrapped up shooting his final scenes ever as Gandalf for “The Hobbit” trilogy.



Director Peter Jackson posted a somber photo to his Facebook from the set with this to say:

“Seconds ago we finished our last shot with Gandalf. The end of an incredible adventure that began in 1999. I’m feeling very sad right now.”

McKellen will appear in this year’s “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” and the sequel “The Hobbit: There And Back Again” the year after. “The Desolation of Smaug” is out in theatres December 13.

In honour of Gandalf’s departure, let’s relive his most iconic scene from “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.