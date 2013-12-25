Wounded Marine Behind Viral Email Gets New Helmet Hand-Delivered To Afghanistan By Corps' Top General

Official Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Tammy K. Hineline Gen. James F. Amos, left, Commandant of the Marine Corps, speaks with Cpl. Ian Gorman, a squad leader, and Lance Cpl. Indy Johnson, a rifleman, both with 1st Battalion, 9th Marine Regiment, during a visit to Camp Leatherneck, Helmand province, Afghanistan, Dec. 23, 2013. Amos presented helmets to Gorman and Johnson who had both been wounded in combat.

The Marine behind an email that went viral on military networks was surprised by the Corps’ top general and senior enlisted leader Monday, when they both showed up in Afghanistan to present him with a brand new helmet.

The Marine, Cpl. Ian Gorman, a machinegunner with 1st Battalion, 9th Marines, had written a nonchalant statement about his helmet, which needed replacement after being hit by gunshot. We obtained the email between a number of generals on Dec. 18.

“I just signed what was probably the best damaged/missing gear statement I’ve seen,” Lt. Col. Collier, his battalion commander, wrote in an email. “Cpl Gorman: ‘I was shot in the helmet by enemy. I need a new one. I do not desire to reimburse the government.'”

The email quickly went from Collier’s immediate superior, Col. Daniel Sullivan, who described Gorman as “a real character,” up to many senior officers and enlisted leaders in a matter of hours, before finally reaching the commandant’s inbox.

Well, it looks like the commandant enjoyed reading the email and wanted to meet this “character,” as photos released from the Marine Corps show.

At Camp Leatherneck, the commandant and Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Micheal Barrett presented Gorman and Lance Cpl. Indy Johnson, who were both wounded in combat, with autographed helmets.

Here are the photos from that day:

Official Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Tammy K. Hineline U.S. Marine Corps Gen. James F. Amos, Commandant of the Marine Corps, autographs a helmet during a visit to Camp Leatherneck, Helmand province, Afghanistan, Dec. 23, 2013. Amos presented helmets to two Marines with 1st Battalion, 9th Marine Regiment, who had been wounded in combat.

Official Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Tammy K. Hineline U.S. Marine Corps Gen. James F. Amos, Commandant of the Marine Corps, presents a helmet to Cpl. Ian Gorman, a squad leader with 1st Battalion, 9th Marine Regiment, during a visit to Camp Leatherneck, Helmand province, Afghanistan, Dec. 23, 2013. Amos presented helmets to two 1/9 Marines who had been wounded in combat.

Official Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Tammy K. Hineline U.S. Marine Corps Gen. James F. Amos, left, Commandant of the Marine Corps, and Sgt. Maj. Micheal P. Barrett, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, speak with Cpl. Ian Gorman, a squad leader, and Lance Cpl. Indy Johnson, a rifleman, both with 1st Battalion, 9th Marine Regiment, during a visit to Camp Leatherneck, Helmand province, Afghanistan, Dec. 23, 2013. Amos presented helmets to Gorman and Johnson who had both been wounded in combat.

Official Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Tammy K. Hineline Cpl. Ian Gorman, a squad leader with 1st Battalion, 9th Marine Regiment, holds an autographed helmet during a visit to Camp Leatherneck, Helmand province, Afghanistan, Dec. 23, 2013. U.S. Marine Corps Gen. James F. Amos, Commandant of the Marine Corps, presented the helmets to two Marines with 1st Battalion, 9th Marine Regiment, who had been wounded in combat.

