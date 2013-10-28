21 Ian Bremmer Tweets That Explain The World

If you’re not following Ian Bremmer on Twitter, you’re missing out.

The political scientist and founder of the Eurasia Group is a fountain of insight on geopolitics, who is able to bring an extraordinary broad perspective to current events.

He also regularly tweets fascinating nuggets and lists on things like defence, economics, financial markets, and politics.

Here we picked out some favourites that, when taken together, kind of explain the whole world.

1. Whatever else you think about US healthcare policy, there’s no doubt that we spend A LOT of money.

2. Check out how Chinese companies are dominating this list of the world’s largest public companies.

3. Here’s where terrorism is the biggest problem

4. Here are the biggest problems in the world, according to Americans, according to Gallup.

5. Here’s where the world’s millionaires live.

6. And here’s where the billionaires live.

7. You might want to consider this list before you teach your children their next language

8. This is fascinating for what it says about attitudes around the world.

9. The political implications of this are significant in the US.

10. This is so crucial for future economic growth.

11. Think you pay a lot in taxes?

12. Here’s where the money is in America.

13. Well this is a depressing statistic.

14. These are the worst countries for gender equality.

15. And these are the best countries for gender equality.

16. Here’s where the most educated Americans live.

17. And the least…

18. This is crucial

19. He who has the gold makes the rules

20. You might be surprised to see where the fastest growth really is.

21. Is this the single most important global demographic trend?





Now go follow Ian on Twitter!



Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.