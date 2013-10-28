21 Ian Bremmer Tweets That Explain The World

Joe Weisenthal
Ian BremmerYouTube/TedxTalks

If you’re not following Ian Bremmer on Twitter, you’re missing out.

The political scientist and founder of the Eurasia Group is a fountain of insight on geopolitics, who is able to bring an extraordinary broad perspective to current events.

He also regularly tweets fascinating nuggets and lists on things like defence, economics, financial markets, and politics.

Here we picked out some favourites that, when taken together, kind of explain the whole world.

1. Whatever else you think about US healthcare policy, there’s no doubt that we spend A LOT of money.

Screen Shot 2013 10 27 at 9.22.34 AM

2. Check out how Chinese companies are dominating this list of the world’s largest public companies.

Screen Shot 2013 10 27 at 9.23.32 AM

3. Here’s where terrorism is the biggest problem

Screen Shot 2013 10 27 at 9.24.55 AM

4. Here are the biggest problems in the world, according to Americans, according to Gallup.

Screen Shot 2013 10 27 at 9.26.22 AM

5. Here’s where the world’s millionaires live.

Screen Shot 2013 10 27 at 9.27.48 AM

6. And here’s where the billionaires live.

Screen Shot 2013 10 27 at 9.29.21 AM

7. You might want to consider this list before you teach your children their next language

Screen Shot 2013 10 27 at 9.30.25 AM

8. This is fascinating for what it says about attitudes around the world.

Screen Shot 2013 10 27 at 9.33.09 AM

9. The political implications of this are significant in the US.

Screen Shot 2013 10 27 at 9.34.15 AM

10. This is so crucial for future economic growth.

Screen Shot 2013 10 27 at 9.35.58 AM

11. Think you pay a lot in taxes?

Screen Shot 2013 10 27 at 9.37.44 AM

12. Here’s where the money is in America.

Screen Shot 2013 10 27 at 9.38.43 AM

13. Well this is a depressing statistic.

Screen Shot 2013 06 05 at 9.32.00 PM

14. These are the worst countries for gender equality.

Screen Shot 2013 10 27 at 9.41.01 AM

15. And these are the best countries for gender equality.

Screen Shot 2013 10 27 at 9.47.19 AMIan Bremmer

16. Here’s where the most educated Americans live.

Screen Shot 2013 10 27 at 9.48.04 AMIan Bremmer

17. And the least…

Screen Shot 2013 10 27 at 9.49.26 AMIan Bremmer

18. This is crucial

Screen Shot 2013 10 27 at 9.51.07 AMIan Bremmer

19. He who has the gold makes the rules

Screen Shot 2013 10 27 at 9.52.28 AMIan Bremmer

20. You might be surprised to see where the fastest growth really is.

Screen Shot 2013 10 27 at 9.55.10 AMIan Bremmer

21. Is this the single most important global demographic trend?

Screen Shot 2013 10 27 at 9.56.44 AMIan Bremmer



Now go follow Ian on Twitter!

