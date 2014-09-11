IAN BREMMER: The Scottish Independence Vote Is Going To Be A Decisive 'NO'

Ian Bremmer is on BloombergTV this morning, and he’s made the prediction that the Scottish independence vote on September 18 is going to be a decisive ‘NO.’

It’s been long assumed that the independence referendum would not pass, but a new poll over the last weekend showed the ‘YES’ side leading for the first time.

Bremmer thinks this poll itself will encourage some people — who might have voted YES as a protest against leadership in London — to think twice, and vote to preserve the status quo

He also predicted large negative economic ramifications if Scotland does decide to leave.

