IAN BREMMER: The Debate About American Decline Is Nonsense

Is the U.S. in decline? According to political risk strategist Ian Bremmer, not a chance.



And even if long-term concerns about the health of the U.S. economy and political system are merited, they are of little importance in today’s international order.

While his new book, Every Nation for Itself: Winners and Losers in A G-Zero World, describes a world in which American influence is fading, Bremmer tells Business Insider that this doesn’t mean there’s trouble ahead for U.S. dominance. Indeed, he argues, the U.S. is likely to win in such a “G-Zero” world.

While the U.S. may face challenges in maintaining its seat at the head of the global bargaining table in the long-run, watch our interview to find out why Bremmer thinks concerns about the decline of the U.S. economy are overblown.

