BREMMER: 'The last time we've seen something like that was after WWII'

It’s been decades since the geopolitical state of the world was what it is today, according to Eurasia Group president Ian Bremmer.

“I happen to believe that we are entering into this period of geopolitical creative destruction,” Bremmer told Business Insider in a sit-down interview. “The last time we’ve seen something like that was after WWII. I believe this is a G-Zero environment.”

Bremmer argues that the world has grown more dangerous and increasingly multi-polar over the last twenty-five years.

Furthermore, even though believes that currently the US is the “world’s only superpower,” he doesn’t believe that “this will be an American century, nor do I believe it will be a Chinese century.”

“I think we’re done with centuries. There’s just too much volatility.”

But that’s not to say that the US is being pushed into a corner by other growing powers, and that Washington must take a reactive stance with its foreign policy positions being determined by external factors.

“I absolutely believe that in an environment where there’s much more volatility, where there’s much more geopolitical conflict — that’s one where the decisions made by the American president happen to be one of the most significant factors that you can control,” Bremmer said.

“I actually believe that the Americans have choices. And those choices will not necessarily shape the entire world in our image, but those choices will absolutely affect the trajectory of the United States in a global environment that is much more geopolitically uncertain. And I think that it behooves our president to do that.”

However, if Americans continue to be risk averse and don’t come up with a decisive foreign policy, then their non-decision could lead to problems in the case of a future crisis, such as a massive cyber attack or an assertive move by China, warns Bremmer.

“What worries me then is Americans, absent a strategy, are going to overreact — just like we did with Ebola, just like we did with 9/11, just like we do with everything — we overreact. And we would be overreacting without a strategy, in an environment not like 9/11 (where America is on top of the world), but where actually the world is blowing up,” Bremmer told BI.



