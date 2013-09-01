IAN BREMMER: Obama Undermined American Leadership

Geopolitical analyst Ian Bremmer delivers a harsh verdict on Obama’s decision to, ultimately, ask Congress for authorization to strike Syria.

Whatever your view of the Syria vote in Congress, the process by which Obama got there undermined American leadership.

— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) September 1, 2013

Initial redline, walk back, doubling down, Kerry speech & WH presser, “last minute” to Congress.. At no point well managed. @TheStalwart

— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) September 1, 2013

Earlier he characterised the move thusly:

To be fair, it’s less of a punt than a wobbly lateral. #Syria #Obama #Congress

— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) September 1, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.