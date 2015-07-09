IAN BREMMER: These are the 3 foreign policy options for America in 2016

In his new book, “Superpower,” Ian Bremmer offers three options for America’s approach to foreign policy matters. As 2016 nears, issues abroad will become an important talking point for presidential hopefuls. Here are the three candidates that best align with Bremmer’s choices for America’s role in the world.

