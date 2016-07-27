Here's proof this 'Game of Thrones' character may make a surprising return

Production for the upcoming seventh season of “Game of Thrones” is slowly gearing up, and as the “death” of Jon Snow taught us over the last offseason, it’s really hard to keep anything about this show a total secret.

For instance, the return of a character that many assumed wouldn’t be seen again on the show might be coming back, because the actor playing him was spotted on a plane to Belfast, a major “Thrones” filming location.

As Winter Is Coming notes, Twitter user Claire McGowan was on a plane to the Irish city when she noticed that Gwendoline Christie and Iain Glen, who play Brienne of Tarth and Jorah Mormont, were on the plane too.

Both Brienne and Jorah Mormont are on my flight to Belfast. As I watched it last night I’m struggling to stay cool here.

— Claire McGowan (@inkstainsclaire) July 25, 2016

A Brienne sighting is always good, but it’s Glen’s presence that’s telling.

When we last saw Jorah, Daenerys tearfully commanded him to find a way to cure his greyscale and then return to her side. Given that greyscale is a fatal, almost impossible to cure disease and Jorah’s condition looks fairly far along, it was reasonable to assume that we might not ever see Jorah the Andal again.

And he’s reading a script! What does it SAY.

— Claire McGowan (@inkstainsclaire) July 25, 2016

Now, we have no idea if the script he was supposedly reading was even a “Game of Thrones” script (the man is a professional actor, after all), but there’s certainly reason to assume that Jorah’s story isn’t over. Remember, actor sightings like this were one of the ways that people figured out Jon Snow wasn’t dead.

