Apple Still Has A Chance To Make iAd A Big Mobile Business

Apple’s mobile advertising platform, iAd, has been something of a flop.



After starting out with a lot of hype, Apple doesn’t even mention it during keynotes or earnings calls anymore.

Despite the fact that it’s seemingly been sidelined, Apple still seems to have some plans for making iAd a big deal.

BTIG analyst Richard Greenfield believes Apple will use iAds in its forthcoming iRadio service. He also thinks Apple maps and Passbook show Apple has ambitious plans for local advertising.

To that end, he produced the video below which shows deep in Apple’s settings is an option for “Local iAds.”

Apple has an opportunity, if it wants it, to pursue local advertising through Siri.

In today’s New York Times, Google says one of the main things people search for on mobile phones are local restaurants and movies.

If Apple can improve Siri’s response times and accuracy, it could siphon off some of those restaurant and movie searches. And if Apple wanted to monetise those Siri searches, then it could use local iAds.

Here’s a look at the local iAd setting:

