Check Out Apple's New iPhone App

Apple just released a new iPhone app to browse its iAd advertisements, called iAd Gallery.



This should help address the problem that some advertisers must have experienced — we’ve also had to deal with it — where it’s tough to find a specific ad while it’s running across the iAd network.

Part of the problem is that Apple doesn’t allow advertisers to pick where their ads are running, so they can be hard to find. This app solves that issue.

The app might also help Apple sell the iAd, both to potential advertisers and publishing partners.

While the iAd launch has not been a massive success, the ads themselves are pretty cool.

