Here's Two New Apple iAds To Check Out: AT&T And "The Switch" Movie

Apple’s iAds are finally starting to trickle out at a faster pace.
After recently showing you a new iAd for Citibank, now there’s two more ads circulating in Apple’s iAd network.
The two newest we found were for AT&T, the iPhone’s exclusive wireless carrier, and “The Switch,” a new movie from Miramax starring Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman.
We gave the iAds a spin. Except for a broken feature on AT&T’s ad, they look pretty nice.
The AT&T ad shows up in the BuzzFeed app. It wants to show us how much mobile Internet access we can get for $15 per month. We tap on it.
In the background, a bunch of clips from web pages. (This sort of reminds us of a recent Sprint ad.) Presumably, all this Internet combined would eat up AT&T's 200 MB, $15/month mobile data plan.
You can slide your finger around the iPhone to pan around this big background image. It's a little jerky, and unfortunately, it doesn't seem like you can zoom in and read the stories closer. But we get it, that's a lot of Internet!
Here's a wheel you can spin to see how much of each sort of data -- emails, minutes of video streaming, number of web pages -- you can download on the 2 GB data plan.
Next up is a feature that lets you calculate how much data you might use up in a month based on what you use your phone for.
You can choose the different types of data you access (the rectangles) and use the slider to fill in how much you use. Then you can see your total monthly data usage add up below. The idea is to help you pick the right data plan. This is a smart feature that AT&T should have in an app and on its website, if it doesn't already.
And boom, there's a Google map with nearby theatres. You can zoom and pan around the map. It works quick and nice.
Here's a still photo from the movie. You can turn your iPhone sideways to see it the right direction.
