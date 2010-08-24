Here's Two New Apple iAds To Check Out: AT&T And "The Switch" Movie

Apple’s iAds are finally starting to trickle out at a faster pace.



After recently showing you a new iAd for Citibank, now there’s two more ads circulating in Apple’s iAd network.

The two newest we found were for AT&T, the iPhone’s exclusive wireless carrier, and “The Switch,” a new movie from Miramax starring Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman.

We gave the iAds a spin. Except for a broken feature on AT&T’s ad, they look pretty nice.

