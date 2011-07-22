IAC's Vimeo Claims 50 Million Unique Users Worldwide, Cites Big Growth In Europe

Vimeo, the video sharing site of choice for many independent content creators, has reached 50 million users worldwide up from 30 million a year ago.



Big growth has occurred in Western Europe, says Dae Mellencamp, General Manager of the IAC unit in this interview with Beet.TV.

While Vimeo has been popular with the creative community for some time, the site’s users have broadened, she says.

She says that the quality of playback and an uncluttered, well-organised user experience with no pre-roll advertising have led to the site’s success.

Revenue comes from a premium subscription service and from display advertising and special ad units.

Mobile now drives 10 per cent of all Vimeo views, she says.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.