IAC's Ticketmaster, NHL To Go After StubHub

Another sports ticket exchange deal for IAC’s Ticketmaster: The company has signed an exclusive, multi-year deal with the National Hockey League to offer a Web exchange for hockey tickets. The service will launch this season, the AP reports, and will primarily compete with eBay’s StubHub. Yesterday, Ticketmaster announced a similar deal with the National Football League.

