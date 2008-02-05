IAC's Mysterious New "Content Venture"

Via Matt Marshall’s VentureBeat, we note that IAC is prepping a new but yet-to-be-described “content venture”, and they’re hiring a GM. Question: Anyone know what Barry and the gang are up to (besides fighting with John Malone)? Let us know in comments below or drop us a line at [email protected]

Update: Don’t know if the two are connected, but we’re told a long-awaited Ask/Digg mash-up will launch “very soon”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.