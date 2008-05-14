IAC's FiLife: Will It Ever (Re) Launch?

Among the nuggets from Portfolio’s profile of IAC CEO Barry Diller: FiLife, the personal finance joint venture between IAC (IACI) and Dow Jones (NWS), appears to be stillborn:



FiLife—which hired Dave Kansas, a former editor for TheStreet.com and the Wall Street Journal, to great fanfare—seems like it may be a dead man walking. Staffers are bailing, and word is that the site may never enjoy an official launch.

There’s not much new about this rumour, but FiLife isn’t doing a whole lot to dispel it with its leisurely schedule of updates. Last post: a Friday request for haikus. The site had a soft launch last summer, and since then we’ve heard mostly about the staff defections and the possible snafus that arose after Rupert Murdoch’s acquisition of Dow Jones.

Last month, FiLife was still onDiller’s drawing board and scheduled for a June launch. Question: Is that still the plan? We’ve asked IAC for an update… and now we’ve got one: an IAC spokesperson says the June launch is still on. More here.

See Also:

More Details On IAC’s Web Startup Slate

IAC/DJ Personal Finance Site “FiLife” Launches

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.