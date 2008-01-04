IAC's Ask Adds Speech-Activated Directions To Mobile Site

New feature on IAC’s Ask.com mobile site: If you need directions, and you’re driving (or otherwise too busy to type), you can call up an automated service, dictate where you’re going, and it will serve up driving or walking directions for your phone.

The service is furnished through a deal with SF-based Dial Directions, which handles the incoming call. The service sends users a text message with a link back to Ask.com’s mobile site with the directions and a map.

The service is free beyond the cost of a text message, mobile Web access, and a long-distance phone call to New York’s 347 area code. Below: a video demo, courtesy IAC (IACI). Release



Ask Mobile with Dial Directions from xbrendanx on Vimeo.

