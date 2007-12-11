IAC's Ask Adds Cool But Irrelevant Feature: Search Deletion

IACI’s Ask.com continues to have the best search engine in the business, and now it’s officially the industry’s privacy boy scout, too.

Love to search for porn, guns, bomb-making instructions, undetectable murder schemes, and presidential assassination tips from work? Then use Ask.com–where they’ll now let you erase your search history (vs. the 18+ storage at other sites).

Can’t imagine why anyone would ever want to look at your search history? Don’t care about privacy until it’s too late? Then keep using Google, just like everyone else.

A nice feature, but unfortunately for Ask, features won’t win the search business. And neither does advertising.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.