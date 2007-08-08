IAC Appoints Koyfman Adult Supervisor at CollegeHumor

IAC named Moshe Koyfman chief operating officer of its NY subsidiary Connected Ventures today. Koyfman was most recently vice president of programming for IAC and played a big role in its acquisition of TriBeCa-based Connected Ventures a year ago. (Terms not disclosed.)



In his new job as adult supervisor, ‘Mo’ will oversee CollegeHumor.com, video sharing site Vimeo.com, and t-shirt sites BustedTees.com and Defunker.com. He will also report to 25-year-old Josh Abramson, Connected Ventures’ president and co-founder. Release via Valleywag

