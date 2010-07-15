Ask.com To Reveal New Q&A Product July 29th

Questions are coming back, but not Jeeves, alas.

IAC’s also-ran search engine Ask.com will reveal a new Q&A product July 29th, a spokesperson tells us. The product will feature “a little bit search and a little bit social.”From this spokesperson’s email:



“On July 29th, Ask will unveil a brand new experience to make good on their promise aimed at delivering the best answers to people’s questions.”

“They plan to do this through a unique hybrid approach that taps into an unmet need in the Q&A space (think: a little bit search and a little bit social).”

“As you know, many start ups are quickly attempting to enter the social/search/Q&A space, but only Ask is uniquely positioned in this market, with a core userbase (over one million questions per day; more than any other established or startup Q&A service online) that already understands the value of asking questions.”

Some context:

Ask Network domestic core search market share stayed flat at 3.6% in June. Ask grew June core search volume by 6% Y/Y, up from 4% growth in May.

Everybody says IAC (IACI) topper Barry Diller would love to slough Ask.com on a buyer, but can’t find one.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.