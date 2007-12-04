IAC To Flixster: Thumbs Down

Remember a month ago, when a story surfaced that IAC might buy Flixster, a movie social network with a big Facebook app? We were sceptical then — the supposed valuation was $150 million, and IACI is known for cheap buys, not expensive ones — but Kara Swisher says those “stories were entirely true.”

It gets confusing after that: Kara says one source tells her the two are “back in talks”, while others tell her that it’s not going to happen, but that Flixster’s still trying to make a deal with someone. News Corp (NWS), maybe. Or Blockbuster (BBI). Or maybe Viacom’s MTV… So. To sum up: IAC may buy Flixster, but probably not, but Flixster would like to sell itself to someone. Make an offer.

