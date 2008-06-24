IAC To Bind Spin-off Companies In Ad Network

The old InterActive Corp. (IACI), soon to be broken up into five companies, is partly staying together in at least one respect: They’ll be bound togther via an ad network. IAC says ad inventory across three of the five companies — the “new IAC,” Interval TicketMaster, and LendingTree — will be sold together as part of a network after the breakup. The network will be managed by IAC Advertising Solutions president Rich Stalzer, who told AdAge inventory across the sites reach 57 million unique visitors a month.



What’s IAC’s play? Separating their collective audience into nine “cubes”: young people 18-34, men, women, “affluents,” parents, active shoppers, active travellers, homeowners, and sports fans. The network could target those that researched high-end restaurants on CitySearch, declared six-figure incomes on Match.com, or searched for an expensive home on RealEstate.com. Sounds great. And sounds like another niche ad network, one of an estimated 400 now clamoring for advertiser attention.

