IAC Taps Smith As CEO of ServiceMagic

IAC tapped Craig Smith as CEO of ServiceMagic, replacing company co-founders Rodney Rice and Michael Beaudoin who will become co-chairmen and advisers to the company. Craig, former SVP of IAC’s Consumer Division, takes the helm of the unit in advance of a breakup of the company into five separately-traded entitites later this year.

ServiceMagic will remain part of IAC, while HSN, Ticketmaster, Interval International and LendingTree will be spun off. Craig will report directly to IAC CEO Barry Diller. Golden, Colo.-based ServiceMagic operates an online marketplace for pre-screened local home professionals.

