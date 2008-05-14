IAC: Still Launching FiLife In June

Earlier today we wondered whether IAC (IACI) was going to shutter FiLife, its near-dormant “personal finance for young folks” JV with Dow Jones/News Corp. (NWS). Now we have our answer, courtesy of IAC SVP Shana Fisher: “We’re launching in June.”



Technically, FiLife is already up, but there’s not much there: Just a handful of blog posts about personal finance that don’t seem to have drawn much attention from young folks interested in personal finance. Shana wouldn’t go into details, but hints that when FiLife formally launches next month (it’s in QA now) it will look substantially different, because the business model has changed since the site first popped up last summer.

We gather that there won’t be that much professionally produced content, which makes sense, given that several of the site’s editor/writers have left, and Shana confirms that. So what will we see? “It will be completely differentiated from IAC, and completely differentiated from Dow Jones,” she promises.

OK, then. We look forward to seeing what that means.

See Also: IAC’s FiLife: Will It Ever (Re)Launch?

More Details On IAC’s Web Startup Slate

IAC/DJ Personal Finance Site “FiLife” Launches

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.