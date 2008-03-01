IAC: Ready To Bail On Ask?

More on the impending shakeup at IAC’s long-suffering Ask. An insider tells us that IAC is considering finally pulling the plug on Teoma, the engine that powers Ask’s search, and just using Google:



There is indeed a big shakeup coming. A new Ask. Some think a reduction in workforce is likely. There are no sacred cows, Teoma may be sold or simply abandoned which is hundreds of engineers who work on the core search engine, in place of just using Google’s search with our special brand of user interface.

This is bad news for Ask’s engineers, but good news for IAC. Barry Diller’s public line, so far, is that Ask has amazing technology but has done a lousy job of marketing it. But Ask has spent way too much time and money trying to gain ground against Google, with almost nothing to show for it. IAC’s shareholders may wish that Barry had thrown in the towel earlier, but better late than never.

