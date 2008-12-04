IAC Poaches About.com SVP To Run Vimeo (IACI)

Connected Ventures video-sharing site Vimeo has new adult supervision from parent-company IAC: former About.com SVP of product management Dae Mellencamp. Current Vimeo GM Tim Allen will return to the IAC mothership.



During Allen’s tenure — which followed Connected Ventures cofounder Jakob Lodwick’s departure — Vimeo’s traffic doubled and then doubled again. Vimeo revenues remain tiny, but a source tells us new Vimeo Plus accounts earned more than $100,000 in the first few weeks. That’s not much, but apparently it’s enough to convince IAC big boss Barry Diller the site still has potential.

