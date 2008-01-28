IAC: No Flixster Deal

The ongoing, on-again, off-again IAC-buying-Flixster story appears to be off again. Om Malik figures this out by picking up the phone and calling an IAC rep, who categorically denies that the company is buying the social network/Facebook movie app company, at any price:

To be clear, we have not acquired them and there is no deal in the works. Whatever information you have is completely inaccurate.

