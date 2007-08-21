IAC Names Sanchez Chief Communications Officer

IAC has appointed Jonathan L. Sanchez SVP and chief communications officer. From New York, Sanchez will manage communications strategy for IAC’s 60+ brands, including media relations and employee communications. He was previously chief communications officer for Euro RSCG Worldwide and creative director of its PR agency, and director at UK-based Freud Communications, covering clients like Unilever, Nike, BT and Nestle. Release



