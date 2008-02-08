IAC: M&A Chief Jason Rapp Out

Another exec shuffle at IAC in advance of its five-way split: Jason Rapp, SVP of M&A at Barry Diller’s Internet conglomerate, is out. A press release says Jason will be staying on and taking “management responsibilities in new growth areas”, but doesn’t explain what those are.

Meanwhile his old job is now assigned to a three-person staff: Shana Fisher, who was also an M&A SVP, stays on, joined by former underlings Joey Levin and Kara Nortman. IAC Kremlinologists, get to work. Release

