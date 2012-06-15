IAC, Liberty In Pre-Trial Truce (IACI)

IAC’s Barry Diller and Liberty Media’s John Malone have called a truce — or at least their lawyers have — ahead of a trial next month for IAC’s proposed break-up.



Reuters gets ahold of court documents filed today: The sides have agreed to keep IAC’s current board in place, but IAC “must notify Liberty five business days in advance of any non-routine actions it takes for the company.” Liberty wants to oust seven IAC (IACI) board members, including chairman/CEO Diller. Reuters.

