IAC: Liberty Fight Could Delay Earnings (IACI)

The latest from Barry Diller’s legal/pr war with John Malone’s Liberty Media: In a court filing, IAC says the battle has “hurt its ability to conduct its business,” the Wall Street Journal paraphrases, including “jeopardizing the release of earnings next week and possibly preventing the board’s compensation committee from approving executive bonuses and equity awards to employees.”

According to the court papers obtained by the Journal, IAC called Liberty’s proceedings an “irresponsible ploy… to create management and market chaos for IAC.” Liberty is seeking to oust IAC chairman Barry Diller and six other board members and replace them with three of their own nominees.

IAC-Liberty Cage Match Continues

