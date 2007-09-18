IAC Invests in Game Developer, Plans Game Site

Jessica Vascellaro, WSJ: IAC has taken a majority stake in game developer GarageGames.com to anchor a soon-to-be launched gaming site, InstantAction. IAC is hoping the company will help it develop a type of gaming still in its infancy: three-dimensional games users can play in their Web browsers. Unlike other sophisticated games, users don’t need large software downloads or special consoles.



Terms of the deal weren’t available… InstantAction.com will be accepting registrations for early access to its test phase today, launching publicly early next year….Users will have access to an array of action-game titles within their browser and be able to chat with others through the service. InstantAction plans to experiment with a range of business models, including subscriptions, advertising and charging for virtual currency, says Shana Fisher, senior vice president of strategy and mergers and acquisitions for IAC.

.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.