IAC (IACI) To Buy Dictionary.com To Bolster Ask

IAC is buying Lexico Publishing, owner of Dictionary.com, Thesaurus.com and Reference.com, in a bid to boost Ask.com, the No. 4 search engine in a market dominated by Google. The deal, reportedly in the $100 million range, will add 15.6 million monthly unique visitors to Ask, which controls roughly 5% of the search market — a number that IAC has been unable to improve, much to their distress.



“Dictionary” is Ask’s second most-popular search term. Ask says Lexico is “very profitable,” and the acquisition will be accretive in the first quarter after the deal closes, expected in Q3.

